BBB offers tips to keep you safe from scammers during Amazon Prime Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon Prime Day started Tuesday morning and that means it’s prime time for scammers and porch pirates.

Everyone is looking to save a few bucks right now, and you can find some deeply discounted items on Amazon Prime July 12 and 13.

But the Better Business Bureau says this is also a time when scammers are looking for ways to trick you out of your money, and they get slicker each year.

The BBB is warning shoppers to be on the lookout for phishing schemes, phony websites and bogus ads that lead you to untrustworthy sellers.

Phishing schemes can come in the form of emails, text messages and calls.

The scammer often poses as an Amazon representative saying they’re received your order, but there’s a problem with it, and then they ask for personal information.

They’ve also gotten really good at creating fake websites that look a lot like the originals.

So, pay attention to URLs and make sure the site you’re visiting has a lock.

But you also need a way to keep your packages safe once they arrive at your door.

“Don’t leave your packages unattended for a long period of time. Try to schedule them to be delivered when you’re going to be at home, or if you know you’re going to be away for a little while, get in touch with a neighbor. A lot of packages you can have the option to require a signature. That way, when they try to deliver it, you need to sign for it. Have a, you know, some sort of security system, or a little doorbell camera set up. You know, those are great deterrents for criminals,” said Communications Manager for the BBB, Alex Derencz.

The BBB also recommends getting your packages delivered to a secure location, like Amazon hub, which can only be accessed with a code.

It’s also recommends paying for your purchases with a credit card, so you have a better chance of getting your money back if something happens.

