Arrest made in Trussville bank robbery

Arthur George Adams Jr.
Arthur George Adams Jr.(Trussville Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is accused of robbing a bank in Trussville on Friday, July 8, 2022, according to the Trussville Police Department.

Officers said on Friday July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:36 p.m. the PNC Bank located at 3501 Roosevelt Boulevard was robbed. The suspect demanded money and implied that he had a gun but never showed it during the robbery, according to investigators.

TPD officers said the man took off with an undisclosed amount of money, and no one was injured during the incident.

Investigators with the Trussville Police Department were able to develop a suspect and obtain a robbery 1st degree warrant through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on 34-year-old Arthur George Adams Jr. of Tuscaloosa.

Working in conjunction with the FBI and the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers took Adams Jr. into custody on Monday July 11, 2022.

Adams Jr. is being held at the Jefferson County Jail where he has a $60,000 bond.

