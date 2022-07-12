LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons

Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners...
Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project.

The Alabama Finance Department said the bond sale, which had been approved last month, was finalized Tuesday. That came a day after a lawsuit was filed challenging the use of pandemic relief funds to pay part of the construction cost.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers approved the massive construction project as a solution to the state’s ongoing prison woes.

Critics of the construction plan argue the state is ignoring the bigger issues in prison staffing levels and leadership.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
50-year-old Leeds woman dies following crash in Birmingham

Latest News

Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 announced 10 matchups set for next January 28, a...
SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023
The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date for inmate Joe Nathan James Jr.
Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for inmate
Evergreen City Councilman Luther James Upton (pictured on left) pleaded guilty to interstate...
Former Alabama city leader gets probation for radio threat