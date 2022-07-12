5 Gadsden firefighters hurt fighting house fire

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Five Gadsden firefighters were injured while fighting a house fire Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022.

Units from the Gadsden Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a fire in the Country Club area. Engine 8, Engine 1, Rescue 1, Engine 6, Truck 20, and 38 responded. Rainbow City Fire Department’s Truck 1 also responded for mutual aid.

Three Gadsden firefighters fell through the floor into the basement during the operation, a fall of 10-12 feet, according to Gadsden Fire. Two other firefighters were also injured.

Two firefighters were taken to Riverview Regional Medical Center by Advantage Ems and A-Med Ambulance Service. One firefighter was taken to Riverview Regional Medical Center by fire department apparatus.

According to the Gadsden Fire Department Facebook post, the firefighters were treated and released and are doing well. No one else was hurt.

5 Gadsden firefighters injured, treated after fighting fire (Gadsden Fire Department)

The Facebook also states, “The mutual aid agreement that was recently put in place has benefited all municipalities. The Gadsden Fire Department is very grateful for the assistance provided this morning by the Rainbow City Fire Department. We would also like t to thank the crews from Advantage EMS and A-Med Ambulance Service and RiverView Medical Center for taking such good care of our injured personnel. “B” Shift.”

