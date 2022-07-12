3 former Calhoun Co. animal control employees arrested for causing pain, suffering to animals

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office says three people have been arrested following the inhumane treatment of animals.

The three former Calhoun County animal control employees were arrested for administering medications to euthanize animals that caused pain and suffering.

Authorities say Christopher Westmoreland was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and forgery.

Alicia Woods and James Thompson were both arrested for aggravated animal cruelty, according to police.

The arrests are related to behavior that occurred while the three were employees at a Calhoun County animal shelter.

