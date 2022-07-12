1 man died, 2 men injured following cement mixer truck accident in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An 82-year-old man died from his injuries following an accident involving a cement mixer truck in Cherokee County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Billy W. Mitchell, 82, of Dawson, was injured when his car was struck by the driver of a cement mixer truck on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Mitchell, his passenger, and the other driver were taken to Atrium Floyd Hospital in Georgia.

Mitchell died from his injuries on Monday, July 11, according to Troopers.

The crash occurred on Alabama 68 near Cherokee County 107, approximately two miles west of Gaylesville, in Cherokee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

