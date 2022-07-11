LawCall
Woman killed following single-vehicle crash in Cherokee Co.

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 6:20 p.m. on July 10 claimed the life of a Centre woman.

Police say 42-year-old Norma D. Richardson was injured when the 2008 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Richardson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to the Cherokee Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The crash occurred on Cherokee County 22 near Cherokee County 685, approximately eight miles east of Centre, in Cherokee County, according to police.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

