LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Some University of Alabama football tickets go sale Monday morning

Some UA football tickets go on sale
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season hasn’t started yet, but now is the time you can buy some tickets for college football, especially if you’re a fan of the University of Alabama football team.

Tickets to several Alabama football games went on sale Monday morning. They include non-conference and some SEC opponents.

Tickets are selling for $25 for Utah State and Austin Peay, $45 for UL-Monroe and $75 for Vandy and Mississippi State. There are also a limited number of field suite tickets for those five games. Field suites are just feet away from each end zone. They can accommodate 350 people in the South Field Suite and 150 in the North Field Suite.

Texas A&M and Auburn are sold out, so are season tickets for this year’s home games.

You can buy tickets by going to www.rolltide.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Shemethia Tynise Coteat
Reward offered in 2020 Valentine’s Day murder in Hoover
Skeletal remains found in burned car at Birmingham cemetery
Backpack Connections connects Tuscaloosa-area students with back to school supplies
Backpack Connections hosts supply drive in Tuscaloosa
Backpack Connections hosts supply drive in Tuscaloosa