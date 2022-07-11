LawCall
Softball qualifying round for The World Games underway at Hoover Met

Team USA in evening doubleheader vs. Italy, Chinese Taipei
Team USA takes on Italy in their first game of The World Games qualifying round at the Hoover...
Team USA takes on Italy in their first game of The World Games qualifying round at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.(WBRC)
By Drew Dover
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After torrential rain in central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening, softball competition is now underway at The World Games 2022.

Only two games were completed Saturday morning at the Hoover Met and another was suspended because of the weather Saturday afternoon.

Team USA finally took the field early Sunday evening. They will play a doubleheader Sunday evening with game one vs. Italy at 6:30 p.m. and game two vs. Chinese Taipei scheduled for a 9 p.m. first pitch.

One more game for Team USA is scheduled for Monday vs. Canada at 7 p.m., their final game in the qualifying round before the consolation round, semifinals and finals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eight members of the USA Softball team who competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 will be on Team USA at The World Games 2022.

That includes Alabama native Haylie McCleney, an outfielder who played collegiately for the University of Alabama. McCleney started Sunday evening’s game vs. Italy.

“I love that the biggest stage for us this summer is in the state of Alabama. This is...it’s a baseball and softball loving state. And I’m excited to have these girls...all California girls, west coast girls, to be in the south. And for me, more than anything, to be able to look up in the stands at the Hoover Met and see my parents in the stands, it’s a surreal moment,” said McCleney in an interview with WBRC on Friday, July 8.

Current Alabama Crimson Tide softball pitcher Montana Fouts will also be on Team USA during The World Games. Fouts will begin her senior season in Tuscaloosa later this year. Fouts was in the bullpen for Sunday evening’s game vs. Italy.

