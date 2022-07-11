LawCall
Skeletal remains found in burned car at Birmingham cemetery

(MGN ONLINE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after skeletal remains were recovered from a burned sedan located on the property of the Fraternal Cemetery.

The Fraternal Cemetery is located at 334 Sheridan Road in Birmingham.

The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The remains have not yet been identified.

