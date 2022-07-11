LawCall
Shooting investigation at child’s birthday party in Talladega Co.

(Action News 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident during a child’s birthday party.

Deputies said on July 2, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Talladega County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Jones Road in Alpine.

Deputies received information that during a child’s birthday party, a man drove up to the location and began shooting. A vehicle was struck multiple times, but no injuries were reported.

A person of interest has been identified. No other information was released.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

