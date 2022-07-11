LawCall
Roadside story on slain Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson speaks to his character and service

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIBB CO., Ala, (WBRC) - Bibb County deputy Brad Johnson may be gone but the stories about him helping people live on. What we’re about to share with you happened in the fall of 2020 on Bibb County Road 33.

It was a chance meeting between deputy Johnson and LaChandra Walker and later Walker’s mom, Pamela Bonner. It all started when Walker experienced car trouble at the worst possible moment but Johnson came to the rescue.

Walker will never forget deputy Johnson.

“He stayed out there with me and it was God who put him there,” said Walker.

In November 2020, Walker experienced car trouble in the middle of nowhere.

“And I noticed my gauge, it’s running hot, why is my car running hot,” said Walker.

Walker called 911 for help and deputy Johnson got the call.

“He was like what’s going on? And I was like my car was running hot and goes and checks the hood and he sees that you know this can’t be put back together,” said Walker.

Once on the scene Johnson and his K-9 partner Bodie stayed with Walker until a tow truck arrived; a gesture of grace Walker will always remember.

“Very cordial. We laughed. We talked, told me about his family,” said Walker.

Walker’s mon eventually arrived on Bibb County Road 33 and remembers a deputy who renewed her faith in mankind.

“He helped me by relieving my nerves,” said Bonner.

Fast-forward almost two years later, the shock of hearing what happened to deputy Johnson last month has yet to settle in for Bonner and her daughter.

“I was shocked. I was shocked and so saddened just hearing that,” said Bonner.

But both say they will hold on to what that chance encounter brought them; memories of a helpful deputy and his dog, a deputy who made them feel protected on a lonely Bibb County road.

“It made me feel safe... as a female that time of night,” said Walker.

After hearing what happened to deputy Johnson, Bonner wrote an account of what happened that night and submitted to the Bibb County newspaper for publication.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

