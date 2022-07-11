Reward offered in 2020 Valentine’s Day murder in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama and the Hoover Police Department are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Shemethia Tynise Coteat.

41-year-old Coteat was killed on February 14, 2020, at 6:53 P.M.

The Hoover Police Department responded to the shooting in front of 808 Tyler Circle at The Park at Wellington and Wakefield apartment complex.

Hoover Police said Coteat was shot four times from behind while she was retrieving items from the back seat of her vehicle. Her killer specifically targeted her for reasons that are still unknown, according to officers.

The Hoover Police Department said they remain determined and committed in their efforts to solve this murder. Hoover PD said, “It is our hope that reward money will encourage someone to make the phone call that will provide the information that we need. Below are some relevant pieces of information that are already known to detectives who are working this case. We believe that there are individuals who know more and may have additional information that will be the final piece that leads to an arrest of the person(s) responsible for this horrible crime.”

The victim was ambushed from behind as she exited her car, after returning home from running errands.

This was not a random crime. The victim was specifically targeted by the suspect.

The suspect was waiting in the parking lot for Shemethia to return home.

A suspect IS KNOWN to investigators at this time.

Additional information/evidence is still needed in order for a formal arrest warrant to be issued.

The person who provides that final piece of critical information that leads to this suspect’s arrest will receive up to $5,000.00 in reward money.

Tipsters may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 205-254-7777 (or) contact Hoover Police Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562 (or) Go to www.crimestoppersmetroal.com and submit your tip online.

