LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and three were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California early Monday morning, authorities said. At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman.

The shootings appear to have occurred after predawn robberies or attempted robberies at the four convenience stores on July 11, or 7/11 — a day when the national 7-Eleven brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” 7-Eleven, Inc. said in a statement. “We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement.”

It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra, or why the violence occurred July 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
Deadly shooting off Pratt Highway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police investigate homicide off Pratt Highway

Latest News

FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine