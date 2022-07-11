LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital

A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,
A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,(Pixabay)
By Amanda Shaw, WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF/Gray News) – For the fourth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina.

The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday, the same day she was born, WHNS reports. She is 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces and 20 inches long.

Daniel’s Law gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship.

A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

According to WMBF, the Department of Social Services took custody of the child and placed her with a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Aug. 29 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WHNS and WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Kodo the red panda.
Birmingham Zoo welcomes Himalayan red panda ‘Kodo’
Shooting investigation at child’s birthday party in Talladega Co.
President Joe Biden's speech Monday on the new gun safety law was interrupted by Manuel Oliver,...
Biden speech interrupted by Parkland parent
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting