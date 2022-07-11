LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

New tasers, radar equipment for Winston County Sheriff’s Office

Winston Co .Sheriff's Office gets new equipment
By Lauchlan Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office has some new equipment thanks to a $24,000 dollar grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The grant was enough to pay for eight new tasers and eight new radars for deputies and investigators.

Investigator Jacob Eward says their tasers were outdated and the functions were starting to go down, which he says poses a threat to law enforcement during situations where they would need to use them.

Our office recently received a grant from the state thanks to the hard work of Chief Deputy Snoddy, Sheriff Moore, and...

Posted by Sheriff's Office Winston County on Monday, June 27, 2022

Sheriff Horace Moore says the new radars will be used to slow down traffic in neighborhoods where children are playing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Hanceville man dies in motorcycle crash; scene discovered day later
Deadly shooting off Pratt Highway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police investigate homicide off Pratt Highway
File Graphic
25-year-old dies following shooting in Birmingham
Winston Co .Sheriff's Office gets new equipment
Winston Co .Sheriff's Office gets new equipment