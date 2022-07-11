New tasers, radar equipment for Winston County Sheriff’s Office

WINSTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office has some new equipment thanks to a $24,000 dollar grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The grant was enough to pay for eight new tasers and eight new radars for deputies and investigators.

Investigator Jacob Eward says their tasers were outdated and the functions were starting to go down, which he says poses a threat to law enforcement during situations where they would need to use them.

Our office recently received a grant from the state thanks to the hard work of Chief Deputy Snoddy, Sheriff Moore, and... Posted by Sheriff's Office Winston County on Monday, June 27, 2022

Sheriff Horace Moore says the new radars will be used to slow down traffic in neighborhoods where children are playing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.