LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class

This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nev., who was charged in the 1982 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham. He was due in court Monday, July 11, 2022, for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence.

Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne Pham and was due in court Monday in Washoe County for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.

Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.

It was not immediately known if Lanoue has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
Deadly shooting off Pratt Highway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police investigate homicide off Pratt Highway

Latest News

FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
Police lights file graphic.
Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine