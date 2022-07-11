LawCall
Local food bank working to serve families in need amid inflation highs

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have probably noticed a higher bill when buying groceries or food, and the same is for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams said one in four kids in Jefferson County are food insecure and inflation isn’t making it any better.

Williams said supply chain and costs have slowed down the amount of pantry staples they usually pass out, so right now they are passing out boxes with more fresh produce. She said the families they see are being hit hard by inflation. They have heard complaints of not being able to find all the groceries they need, items costing nearly double, and even paying for gas just to get to the store.

She said they are serving some hot meals to kids during the day and hosting family markets at local schools, but they are still noticing the inflation impact.

“It’s also been hard on the foodbank as we buy a lot of food,” Williams said. “The cost has gone up for us. We aren’t able to stretch our dollar as far either, so it is difficult times.”

Williams said last year, they passed out 16 million meals in the community, but they would need to pass out about 36 million meals to meet the need right now.

Click here to volunteer and donate to the food bank.

