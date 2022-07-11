LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jehovah’s Witnesses to pass out literature during TWG following pandemic pause

The carts will be around Birmingham
The carts will be around Birmingham(jw.org)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following a Pandemic pause of two years, Jehovah’s Witnesses will be back on Birmingham-area sidewalks during The World Games 2022 passing out free literature.

JW volunteers said the carts will have Bible-based publications in multiple languages.

The mobile displays can be found at Protective Stadium, Avondale Park, and The University of Alabama at Birmingham from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the duration of the event.

“It just feels so good to be back in the community, it’s our joy,” stated Dena Manning, a regular volunteer at the carts.

Her husband Anthony shares the same sentiment. “You just can’t beat that person-to-person contact!”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Kodo the red panda.
Birmingham Zoo welcomes Himalayan red panda ‘Kodo’
LaGrange Mountain Spirits
Love, Grace and Pride
Absolutely Alabama - Love, grace and pride
Absolutely Alabama - Love, grace and pride
Dornell Cousette's final case
Suspect sentenced in one of a fallen officer’s last cases