Jehovah’s Witnesses to pass out literature during TWG following pandemic pause

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following a Pandemic pause of two years, Jehovah’s Witnesses will be back on Birmingham-area sidewalks during The World Games 2022 passing out free literature.

JW volunteers said the carts will have Bible-based publications in multiple languages.

The mobile displays can be found at Protective Stadium, Avondale Park, and The University of Alabama at Birmingham from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the duration of the event.

“It just feels so good to be back in the community, it’s our joy,” stated Dena Manning, a regular volunteer at the carts.

Her husband Anthony shares the same sentiment. “You just can’t beat that person-to-person contact!”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.