Hanceville man dies in motorcycle crash; scene discovered day later

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Hanceville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Cullman County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Timothy W. Mayer, 32, was killed when the motorcycle he was operating left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022. However, the crash was not discovered until approximately 8:07 p.m. Sunday, July 10, according to troopers.

The crash occurred on Cullman County 565 near Cullman County 576, approximately three miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

