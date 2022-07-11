FIRST ALERT: Near-average temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend. We saw a lot of crazy weather this past weekend with extreme heat and nasty storms, but the pattern looks fairly quiet for the next two days. We are starting out the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A few spots in Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties are slightly cooler with temperatures in the 60s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots, but I am not expecting anything widespread that will result in issues with your morning commute. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with some cloud cover in spots. We have a stalled front along the Gulf Coast that will produce showers and storms for the southern half of the state. We will likely end up mostly dry this afternoon. Get ready for a warm and muggy afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. A few spots could climb into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening, but most spots will remain dry. If anyone sees rain, it will likely remain south of I-20. I think we’ll end up rain-free for all outdoor events during The World Games in the Birmingham area. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 80s by 8 PM. Wear sunscreen, grab the hat, wear sunglasses, and stay hydrated if you plan on being out all day.

Mostly Dry Tuesday: Tomorrow will likely end up mostly dry and hot. We should start Tuesday out with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow afternoon will end up mostly dry and hot with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures could heat up into the low to mid 90s. I think tomorrow may end up as the hottest day of the week. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best chance for rain south of I-20. Heat index values could approach 100°F-105°F.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week will be the higher chances of rain expected by the middle of the week. A weak cold front is forecast to dip into the Southeast Wednesday into Thursday. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will try to develop along the Gulf Coast. The combination of the cold front moving in, and tropical moisture from the Gulf should enhance our rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Plan for scattered storms to develop Wednesday and Thursday afternoon/evening with lingering showers possible in the overnight and morning hours. Temperatures will end up slightly cooler by the second half of the week thanks to mostly cloudy conditions and the chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Storms that develop Wednesday and Thursday could end up strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Storms will also be able to produce heavy rainfall. Temperatures Wednesday could climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thursday will end up cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Watching the Gulf Coast: Models are hinting that an area of low pressure could slowly develop this week and produce widespread showers and storms from Texas coast to the Florida Panhandle. The National Hurricane Center is giving this low a 30% chance to develop over the next five days. Regardless of development, it could produce heavy rainfall and potential flooding wherever it decides to stall and form. The track and intensity of this system could play a big role in our rain chances and temperatures by the second half of this week. If this system develops and trends farther north and east, we could end up with higher rain chances by this weekend. The European model hints a wetter pattern with the system stalling near the MS/Alabama coast. The GFS shows slightly lower rain chances as it drifts westward towards Louisiana and Texas over the weekend and into the next week. The forecast could easily change, so please stay with us for the latest weather updates throughout the week.

