Episcopal Church honors victims of deadly St. Stephen’s shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Episcopal Church recognized the three victims killed in a deadly shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in June.

The House of Bishops adopted Resolution A226, recognizing victims Walter Rainey, Sarah Yeager, and Jane Pounds. The House of Bishops later held a moment of prayer for the victims, and the 18 surviving church members and friends who attended the potluck dinner that night.

70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith was charged with capital murder in the shooting.

To read the full resolution, click here.

