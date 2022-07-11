LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Episcopal Church honors victims of deadly St. Stephen’s shooting

Episcopal Church honors victims of deadly St. Stephen’s shooting
Episcopal Church honors victims of deadly St. Stephen’s shooting(Source: Morgan Hightower/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Episcopal Church recognized the three victims killed in a deadly shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in June.

The House of Bishops adopted Resolution A226, recognizing victims Walter Rainey, Sarah Yeager, and Jane Pounds. The House of Bishops later held a moment of prayer for the victims, and the 18 surviving church members and friends who attended the potluck dinner that night.

70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith was charged with capital murder in the shooting.

To read the full resolution, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Team USA takes on Italy in their first game of The World Games qualifying round at the Hoover...
Team USA wins both games of doubleheader as World Games softball begins
Even though abortions are illegal in Alabama, you may be able to get one in the near future...
Floating abortion clinic could come near Alabama Gulf coast
Floating abortion clinic could come near Alabama shore
Floating abortion clinic could come near Alabama shore
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event