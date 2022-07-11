Covid-19 forces West Alabama Hospital to temporarily change its visitor policy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Covid-19 numbers started rising in recent weeks at DCH and as of now there are 33 positive cases and of that number, six are in the ICU.

Hospital leaders say they started noticing the increase in the last two or three weeks and with that rise, the hospital decided it was time to temporarily change its visitors policy.

Like most of the state,. Tuscaloosa County has a “high” level of community transmission right now, and the positive test rate is almost 28 percent.

Spokesman Andy North says visitors who are allowed will be required to wear masks.

“So we decided to restrict a little bit for the most non-covid patients, you can have to two visitors. Now, there is some caveat in there in most areas you have up to two or three visitors. If it’s a covid-positive inpatient then you can have one visitor and the emergency room just one visitor for the time being,” said North.

We reached out to the Alabama Hospital Association and found some other hospitals are also changing their visitors policies. It’s based on local community transmission of the virus.

