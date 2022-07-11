LawCall
City of Chelsea hosts groundbreaking event for new hotel

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A sign of the growth in Chelsea: the city is getting its first hotel and today leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The city is working with the Auburn Hospitality Group to build the La Quinta hotel.

The four-story building will have 82 rooms and is expected to be finished by next year.

The new hotel will be located at Atchison drive in between the Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer expects the hotel to maintain about 65 percent occupancy, which means about 100 people will be staying here every night.

Picklesimer said this one hotel will have a ripple effect across the city.

“It raises our population by 100 people a day, so we have about 100 people a day in the city of Chelsea that will be using our businesses going to our restaurants, buying gas, all those things.” Picklesimer said. “It’s a big generator for our city but it’s also a huge convenience.”

The city approved a business incentive package to help secure this deal.

