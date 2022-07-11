LawCall
City of Birmingham announces road closures for the World Games

The City of Birmingham announced more roads will be closed due to the World Games.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham announced more roads will be closed due to the World Games.

Officials with the City of Birmingham say 1st Avenue South will be closed from 14th Street South to 18th Street South, and 1st Avenue South will be inaccessible from 16th Street South and 17th Street South. Railroad Park will still be open during the road closure, with restaurants across the street being accessible by pedestrian traffic.

Those who stay at Birmingham Parkside apartments will be able to access the parking deck through the alley.

