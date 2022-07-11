Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Heflin Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Police say the incident occurred on Monday, July 11. The victim will be identified upon next of kin notification.

Around 7:39 a.m., West Precinct Officers were dispatched to Heflin Road and Pratt Highway on a call of a person shot, according to police.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle in the roadway occupied by a man in the driver’s seat. Upon further investigation, officers discovered the victim was unresponsive and wounded by gunfire.

Police say Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in a verbal argument with an unknown suspect prior to being shot.

No arrest has been made.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.