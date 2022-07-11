LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Heflin Road

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Police say the incident occurred on Monday, July 11. The victim will be identified upon next of kin notification.

Around 7:39 a.m., West Precinct Officers were dispatched to Heflin Road and Pratt Highway on a call of a person shot, according to police.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle in the roadway occupied by a man in the driver’s seat. Upon further investigation, officers discovered the victim was unresponsive and wounded by gunfire.

Police say Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in a verbal argument with an unknown suspect prior to being shot.

No arrest has been made.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Skeletal remains found in burned car at Birmingham cemetery
File Graphic
25-year-old dies following shooting in Birmingham
The red line was demonstrated on the fifth.
City and World Games leaders debut World Games Transit line
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals