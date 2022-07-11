LawCall
Birmingham Police investigate homicide off Pratt Highway

Deadly shooting off Pratt Highway in Birmingham
Deadly shooting off Pratt Highway in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday morning, July 11, 2022.

It happened at Heflin Avenue West and Pratt Highway around 7:39 a.m.

Officers arrived and said they found a male victim in a black car. The man was shot and killed.

Officers said a suspect left the scene. They believe the person was driving and someone may have met him there.

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

