Backpack Connections connects Tuscaloosa-area students with back to school supplies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - People who support education in the Tuscaloosa-area want to make sure those students get off to the best start possible. That means having all the school supplies they need to do their schoolwork and homework.

Backpack Connections recently held its kickoff for the Apples for Education Supply Drive. The program finds people and groups willing to get school supplies for kids who need of help.

Since it’s a kickoff, it made sense that football players are involved. Lineman on the University of Alabama football team pushed a car through University Mall to bring more attention to Backpack Connections’ push for school supplies. They pushed the Alabama One Credit Union Share Bug around the mall.

Folks can adopt an apple that represents a child in need and buy the supplies that specific child needs. The backpack with those supplies goes in the Share Bug.

People can also make financial donations that go towards buying supplies. More than 2,200 kids in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools registered to get that help.

“We ask the counselors, the teachers, the schools to fill out a form if they think it would be a blessing for them to have school supplies for the beginning of the school year. Our goal is that no child shows up for school without supplies in hand,” explained Pam Rogers, Executive Director of Backpack Connections.

Supplies and cash donations can be made at Tuscaloosa’s University Mall Center Court until Sunday July 17th. You can also donate money online atbackpackconnections.com/donate and through cash app- $backpackconx .

