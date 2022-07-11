LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Amber Alert: Missing Coffee County boy found safe, man in custody

An Amber Alert has been issued for Lucas Elliot Horne (left). Joseph Michael Horne (right) has...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Lucas Elliot Horne (left). Joseph Michael Horne (right) has been named a suspect in the 1-year-old boy's disappearance.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Lucas Elliot Horne has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning after the child was reported missing. The Amber Alert named Joseph Michael Horne as the prime suspect in Lucas’ disappearance. Both Lucas and Michael Horne were located just before 6:30 a.m. and Michael was taken into custody.

Although the two share the same last name, their relationship remains unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old child that was allegedly taken from his Douglas home at around 1:30 a.m.

The child, Lucas Elliot Horne, is described as being 2-feet-9-inches tall and weighing approximately 30 to 40 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and is biracial. Horn was last seen wearing a white onesie with black spots in a square pattern.

Authorities are actively looking Joseph Michael Horne who has been named as a suspect in Lucas’ disappearance. The two are believed to be traveling in a 2014 Gray Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia tag XNG136 and were last seen along Huckleberry Road.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Near-average temperatures Monday
City of Birmingham announces more road closures for The World Games
The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after...
Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother again
Episcopal Church honors victims of deadly St. Stephen’s shooting
Episcopal Church honors victims of deadly St. Stephen’s shooting