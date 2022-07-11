50-year-old Leeds woman dies following crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old Leeds woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Saturday, July 9, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said 50-year-old Sherri Batton Collins was traveling south on I-59 South when she got involved in a multi-vehicle wreck near the Messer Airport Highway exit at 2:02 p.m.

Collins died at UAB Hospital at 4:15 p.m., according to the coroner.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

