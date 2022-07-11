LawCall
25-year-old dies following shooting in Birmingham

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 25-year-old man died about 30 minutes after he was shot in Birmingham early Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner confirmed Joshua Javon Thomas was shot during an assault at 22nd Avenue West at 10th Place West, Birmingham. Thomas died at 4th Avenue South at Center Street South.

The shooting happed at 12.45 a.m., according to the coroner.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

