LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

2-story apartment fire in Birmingham

Apartment fire on 10th Ave N in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-story apartment complex in Birmingham caught fire Monday.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service said there was heavy fire and smoke showing when they arrived after 11 a.m. at 10th Avenue and 12th Street.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

Apartment fire at 10th Ave N in Birmingham
Apartment fire at 10th Ave N in Birmingham(BFRSD)
divi discount

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
FIRST ALERT: Nowhere near as hot!
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Woman killed following single-vehicle crash in Cherokee Co.
financial plan review
Apartment fire on 10th Ave N in Birmingham
Apartment fire on 10th Ave N in Birmingham
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020