2-story apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-story apartment complex in Birmingham caught fire Monday.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service said there was heavy fire and smoke showing when they arrived after 11 a.m. at 10th Avenue and 12th Street.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

Apartment fire at 10th Ave N in Birmingham (BFRSD)

