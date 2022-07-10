Water rescue conducted in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police confirm that authorities conducted a water rescue on July 9.

This happened on Elm Street. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said the van was in a ditch and the driver of the van was rescued. No injuries were reported.

