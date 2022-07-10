LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Water rescue conducted in Oxford

Oxford Police conduct water rescue
Oxford Police conduct water rescue(JP Dice)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police confirm that authorities conducted a water rescue on July 9.

This happened on Elm Street. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said the van was in a ditch and the driver of the van was rescued. No injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey to decline State of Emergency request for the World Games
generic crash
29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31
Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
Parents claim Off The Wall party business accepts deposits yet appears abandoned.
Parents upset over Birmingham party business not returning deposits or calls
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Two World Games events have been postponed due to a threat for severe weather on July 9.
World Games events postponed due to weather
The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after...
Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham
Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement