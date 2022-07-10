LawCall
U.S. 278 in Blount County closed due to crash

U.S. 278 in Blount County closed due to crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed.

Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So far, no word on how long the road will be closed.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

