LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey to decline State of Emergency request for the World Games
Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
generic crash
29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31
Parents claim Off The Wall party business accepts deposits yet appears abandoned.
Parents upset over Birmingham party business not returning deposits or calls
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
U.S. 278 in Blount County closed due to crash
U.S. 278 in Blount County now reopened after crash
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Insurance won't cover driver whose car was stolen for crime
Insurance won't cover driver whose car was stolen for crime