Police: Man fatally shot after threatening officials in 911 calls

Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate...
Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate incidents in New York City.
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two people were killed in separate officer-involved shootings in New York City, including a man who police say threatened to shoot the governor and police officers.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Queens.

Police say a man called 911 threatening to shoot Gov. Kathy Hochul and police officers. After a second 911 call, police responded to the man’s home.

The man pulled out a gun after arguing with officers, police say. He and at least six officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck. Officers handcuffed him and began life-saving measures, but he died at the hospital.

The second incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police say a passenger ran from a car during a traffic stop. As an officer gave chase, the suspect allegedly turned and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Both investigations are ongoing. No officers were hurt in either incident.

