FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms continue through next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As a front sags slowly south, we are expecting a chance for showers and thunderstorms again today especially in areas to the south where there could still be a threat for damaging winds and localized flooding, but there will be some relief from the heat as highs top out around 90.

Areas to the north will see only isolated showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow but with an increasingly southerly wind flow returning more moisture by Tuesday effectively increasing rain chances especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. A weather disturbance to the south and west will move northeast by Wednesday bringing a higher chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday, some of which could be severe as the system moves through the region.

By Thursday, this system will move north of our area with rain chances diminishing from northwest to east. Still there may be a few isolated showers lingering Thursday and Friday afternoons with the better chance for rain to the south where more moisture is still in place. Afternoon highs will return to more nearly normal levels, around 90, with overnight lows near 70.

