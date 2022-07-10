BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday has brought us some much-needed relief from the heat thanks to a front bringing in some rain, clouds, and slightly cooler air. Nowhere near as many storms around today, but our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows a thin line of showers making their way south, developing along the stalled front sitting over central Alabama. This front will creep its way southward over the next couple of days, serving as a focal point for rain and thunderstorm development, especially in the southern half of Alabama. The best chance for storms in our neck of the woods will be south of I-20, but even then, rain coverage only looks to be 20-30% for the start of the week.

For tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s. The humidity will still be running high of course, but at least the heat has been turned down a bit. Be mindful of areas of patchy fog around the Monday morning commute. As for the start of the week, the weather pattern will be fairly quiet with warm and humid conditions. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon with isolated storms possible areas south under a mix of sun and clouds.

FIRST ALERT: Monitoring the Gulf for tropical development (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: The stalled front sitting over central Alabama could eventually sneak its way into the Gulf of Mexico and possibly spin up a tropical area of low pressure in the coming days. Right now, the NHC only has a low chance of development with this feature, but these types of “origin stories” aren’t out the question with fronts that make it into the Gulf this time of year. Any development (and its eventual track) would have an impact on our rain chances heading into the weekend-- and for anyone vacationing along the Gulf Coast. Regardless, the proximity of the front to our south, coupled with a disturbance moving our way Wednesday, will enhance rain coverage again by mid-week. Rain and storms will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday, and a few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Some showers and storms will likely linger on Thursday. With more rain and clouds around by mid-week, high temperatures will fall into the 80s again for Wednesday and Thursday.

NEXT WEEKEND: By Friday, we should begin to dry out again with some more sunshine around. Highs will be back in the low 90s under a partly cloudy sky with just isolated thundershowers possible into Saturday. If a tropical low were to form in the Gulf, we could see a better chance of rain around by Sunday. Unfortunately, with the possibility of tropical mischief on the horizon, there is a LOT of uncertainty in the forecast. Make sure you’re checking the WBRC First Alert Weather App for update over the next week.

