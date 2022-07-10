Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Security video shows Austin Hall, the man accused of killing Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, stealing a delivery driver’s car right before the June 29 chase and shootout.

The delivery driver, 19-year-old Miranda Davis, now doesn’t have a car, and her family is trying to help her find ways getting to and from work and school. They now only have one car to share between the three of them.

“We haven’t seen the car,” Miranda’s father Alan Rouse said. “They told us the car is in SBI custody. The car has significant damage, it was shot out, and their are bullet holes in the car.”

“I care for my mother and I’m disabled and my daughter also has several disabilities where she goes to many doctor visits,” Miranda’s mom Natalie Rouse said. “The stress of it all. It’s been almost too much to bear.”

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear back from the insurance company, but now insurance says they can’t cover the stolen car.

“They told us it was denied because she was using it for a commercial purpose,” Alan Rouse said. “They don’t cover that under your personal policy.”

Rouse said even though Miranda works for many different food delivery companies, no one had ever mentioned to them that they needed special insurance coverage.

“Make sure you have the correct coverage,” Alan Rouse said. “Because, I know there is tons of people who are in food and grocery delivery. I would hate for you to be stuck in the same situation we are fighting a huge insurance company.”

The family will be included as victims on the state’s case, but that could take months and they said they don’t qualify for other state assistance.

“There are several victim compensation funds,” Alan Rouse said. “But, most of those do not compensate you for stolen items. It’s more if you were injured.”

The family has started a go-fund-me to try and get Miranda a new car.

“We just want what the car was worth so we can go out and find a gently used car and provide it for our daughter,” Alan said. “We are doing our best to get a new replacement vehicle, so she can start Montevallo in the fall and continue working in the summer.”

Click here to donate to the family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.