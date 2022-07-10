LawCall
Coast Guard rescues 9 boaters near Pensacola

The Coast Guard rescued nine people after their vessel ran aground and started to take on water...
The Coast Guard rescued nine people after their vessel ran aground and started to take on water July 9, 2022 near Pensacola Pass, Florida. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola to assist and all nine people were rescued with no injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photos)(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Coast Guard Station Pensacola crew rescued nine boaters from the water on Saturday after their vessel sank about two miles south of Pensacola Pass, Fla.

According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland in News Orleans, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a mayday call at 10:47 a.m. from the 50-foot Sport Fisher Slow Motion after the recreational vessel reportedly ran aground. All nine boaters aboard abandoned the vessel.

Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat – Medium and boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola that was already patrolling the area.

The Pensacola boatcrew arrived on the scene at 10:56 a.m., recovered all nine people out of the water and took them back to Big Lagoon State Park in Pensacola.

The rescued boaters didn’t report any medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

