World Games events postponed due to weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two World Games events have been postponed due to a threat for severe weather on July 9.

Canopy Piloting at Barber Motorsports Park finished at 4:00 p.m. on July 9 due to high winds. For those who didn’t not redeem their tickets, the tickets will be honored at either session on July 10.

The 6:15 p.m. session of DanceSport - Breaking at Sloss Furnace will be rescheduled to July 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be honored for the July 10 session.

Due to the weather conditions, Breaking competitions are moved from this evening to tomorrow morning. Learn more → https://t.co/ooIqYLBv4h pic.twitter.com/hlhKeLpgiP — The World Games 2022 Birmingham (@TWG2022) July 9, 2022

