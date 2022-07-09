LawCall
World Games events postponed due to weather

Two World Games events have been postponed due to a threat for severe weather on July 9.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two World Games events have been postponed due to a threat for severe weather on July 9.

Canopy Piloting at Barber Motorsports Park finished at 4:00 p.m. on July 9 due to high winds. For those who didn’t not redeem their tickets, the tickets will be honored at either session on July 10.

The 6:15 p.m. session of DanceSport - Breaking at Sloss Furnace will be rescheduled to July 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be honored for the July 10 session.

