Traffic updates for Oak Mountain State Park

World Games events to impact traffic in Pelham
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The first World Game competitions at Oak Mountain State Park start next week.

If you’re coming in for the World Games event at Oak Mountain State Park, expect some traffic delays when entering the park.

John Finley Drive to Terrace Drive will be closed to the general public, unless you are a ticket holder for the World Games.

Other parts of the park will be open to those not attending the World Games events.

Park Manager David Johnson says to anyone entering and exiting the park, “just be patient.”

“When you are in the line just realize that some of the people in front of you or behind you may not be going to the World Games,” Johnson said. “They are going to enjoy the rest of the park, so they do have to pay their entrance they don’t have a ticket to get in here so just be mindful and patient with other folks and drink plenty of water.”

If you’re coming to the park for the World Games event, Johnson suggests giving yourself an hour or two to get to the park and checked in.

