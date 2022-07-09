LawCall
Suspect in Calhoun Co. kidnapping returns to Alabama

47-year-old Tony Lamar White is facing kidnapping and burglary charges
47-year-old Tony Lamar White is facing kidnapping and burglary charges
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man suspected in the kidnapping of a Calhoun County woman who was captured earlier this week in Kentucky is now back in Alabama.

47-year-old Tony Lamar White was booked into the Calhoun County Jail Friday evening.

White is a suspect in the kidnapping of 75-year-old Betty Cobb.

Authorities say Cobb was kidnapped on July 4, 2022. She was located later that evening around 7:15 p.m. in a house on South Wilmer Street in Anniston. She was in a closet, bound by tape.

White was captured on July 5 by highway patrol officers in Richmond, Kentucky. He is facing kidnapping and burglary charges.

47-year-old Tony Lamar White is facing kidnapping and burglary charges
47-year-old Tony Lamar White is facing kidnapping and burglary charges

