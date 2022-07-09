LawCall
Street closures starting Sunday for World Games Roller-Speed Skating course

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has announced road closures to begin on Sunday, July 10 through Monday, July 11 for the World Games 2022 Roller-Speed Skating road course.

The road closures include the following:

  • 1st Avenue South will be closed from 18th Street South to 20th Street South
  • 19th Street South will be closed from Morris Avenue to Second Avenue South
  • 18th Street South and 20th Street South will be open for through traffic

Street barricades will be put in place on Saturday, July 9 according to city officials. Streets will reopen following the races on Monday.

We will continue to keep you updated with road closures related to the World Games.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

