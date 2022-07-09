Multiple first responder crews respond to passenger bus wreck on I-59

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies responded to a wreck earlier Friday on Interstate 59 involving a passenger bus.

The incident happened between exits 181 and 182 on I-59.

An official with the Gadsden Fire Department says the bus was traveling from New Jersey to Tuscaloosa when it crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes before running off the road.

We’re told 31 people were on the bus when the incident happened and more than a dozen victims were taken from the scene to area hospitals for treatment of various injuries. No word on the extent of those injures.

Other passengers were taken from the scene for further evaluation.

No other details about the incident are available, but we’ll update this story if we learn more information.

