Lane closure on I-65 SB in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: All lanes have been reopened.

Original: According to the Alabaster Police Department, only one lane of I-65 southbound is open at the 237 mile marker in Alabaster. Emergency crews are at the scene of a wreck, according to APD.

APD asks that you use caution when traveling through the area, and consider an alternate route until further notice. We will provide updates as they are made available.

