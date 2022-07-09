LawCall
Lane closure on I-65 SB in Alabaster

I-65 southbound at the 237 MM
I-65 southbound at the 237 MM(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: All lanes have been reopened.

Original: According to the Alabaster Police Department, only one lane of I-65 southbound is open at the 237 mile marker in Alabaster. Emergency crews are at the scene of a wreck, according to APD.

APD asks that you use caution when traveling through the area, and consider an alternate route until further notice. We will provide updates as they are made available.

