LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

I-20 EB closed due to multiple crashes, standing water in Cleburne County

Interstate 20 near the 212 mile marker
Interstate 20 near the 212 mile marker(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of I-20 eastbound have been closed at mile marker 212 in Cleburne County.

ALEA says multiple crashes have occurred in the area, and the roadway is flooded, causing the closure. Troopers with ALEA are monitoring the situation.

We will provide updates as they are made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey to decline State of Emergency request for the World Games
generic crash
29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31
Parents claim Off The Wall party business accepts deposits yet appears abandoned.
Parents upset over Birmingham party business not returning deposits or calls
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
The United States of America athletes enter Protective Stadium at The World Games 2022 Opening...
Welcome to Birmingham, y’all: The World Games are finally here

Latest News

I-65 southbound at the 237 MM
Lane closure on I-65 SB in Alabaster
Street closures starting Sunday for World Games Roller-Speed Skating course
Morning News Brief 7/9/22
Morning News Brief 7/9/22
WBRC Saturday weather update
WBRC Saturday weather update