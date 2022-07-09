I-20 EB closed due to multiple crashes, standing water in Cleburne County

CLEBURNE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of I-20 eastbound have been closed at mile marker 212 in Cleburne County.

ALEA says multiple crashes have occurred in the area, and the roadway is flooded, causing the closure. Troopers with ALEA are monitoring the situation.

We will provide updates as they are made available.

