Homewood PD investigating domestic shooting early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9. According to HPD, officers were dispatched for a domestic dispute at the Motel 6 on Vulcan Road.

HPD says before they arrived to that call, a second call reported someone had been shot. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found a man who had been shot in the head.

HPD says the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Detectives are currently interviewing a suspect who they say was possibly involved in the domestic incident.

Homewood PD is continuing to investigate and we will provide more details as they are made available.

