LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gas station employee stabbed in Vinemont

Timothy Michael Harris
Timothy Michael Harris(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINEMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the V&W gas station involving an employee on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, an employee of the gas station was stabbed. After an investigation, the suspect, Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was found and arrested.

Harris was charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery, burglary, failure to appear for disorderly conduct and four counts of failure to appear for domestic violence.

Cullman County Sheriff, Matt Gentry, released the following statement:

“I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris. I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect which lead to the arrest.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey to decline State of Emergency request for the World Games
generic crash
29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31
Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
Parents claim Off The Wall party business accepts deposits yet appears abandoned.
Parents upset over Birmingham party business not returning deposits or calls
City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM is open

Latest News

Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
U.S. 278 in Blount County closed due to crash
U.S. 278 in Blount County closed due to crash
Two World Games events have been postponed due to a threat for severe weather on July 9.
World Games events postponed due to weather
Oxford Police conduct water rescue
Water rescue conducted in Oxford
The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after...
Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother