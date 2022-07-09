FirstNet gives us a glimpse at potentially life-saving communication technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Athletes are now competing for international glory right here in Birmingham and while you’re enjoying the games, first responders are working behind the scenes to monitor for any threats.

FirstNet is the company behind all the communication tools first responders use. On July 8, they showed off some equipment brought to Birmingham specifically for the World Games.

“I always say we are a full program, and we have to make everything work for public safety. If public safety cannot communicate, we cannot protect the public we are here to serve,” said FirstNet Director of Response Operations Fred Scalera.

Special cell phones, signal boosters and even deployable assets like cell on wheel trucks are all used to ensure first responders can act quickly to save lives. The technology has been used for natural disasters and threats all over the country.

“I have never done a World Games, but we have done Super Bowls. We treated this event like the Super Bowl, the same national security event, everything.”

The FirstNet team has been planning and coordinating the preparation efforts for months. That way if they are needed, they will be ready.

“Part of our planning is how are we going to deal if something goes down. If there is a coverage issue or a situation. We have a separate plan just for that both for us and our national disaster response team.”

FirstNet says the goal of all this sophisticated technology is really simple, making sure first responders have what they need in case of emergency.

